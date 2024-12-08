Q3 EPS Estimates for Salesforce Boosted by Northland Capmk

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Shares of CRM opened at $361.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average of $272.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. The trade was a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

