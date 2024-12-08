Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Extends Business Combination Agreement Termination Date

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:BHACW) disclosed in a recent SEC filing that it has extended the termination date of its Business Combination Agreement. On November 29, 2024, the company, along with other involved parties, entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Business Combination Agreement, allowing for an extension of the termination date from November 11, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

The Business Combination Agreement initially signed on March 11, 2024, included Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (BHAC), Focus Impact BH3 Newco, Inc., Focus Impact BH3 Merger Sub I, LLC, Focus Impact BH3 Merger Sub II, Inc., and XCF Global Capital, Inc. This amendment marks a development in the ongoing business combination discussions between BHAC and XCF.

The extension of the termination date allows both parties additional time to finalize the details and terms of the proposed business combination. A copy of Amendment No. 1 to the Business Combination Agreement has been filed with the SEC and incorporated into the Current Report on Form 8-K.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to stay informed about the proposed business combination. BHAC and XCF have filed a registration statement on Form S-4 containing important information about the securities involved in the business combination. This includes a prospectus and proxy statement for BHAC’s special meeting of stockholders to approve the business combination.

As per SEC regulations, BHAC, NewCo, and their respective directors and officers may be deemed as participants in soliciting proxies from BHAC’s stockholders regarding the business combination. Similarly, XCF and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed as participants in this process.

It is important to note that the current report on the amendment to the Business Combination Agreement should not be considered as an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation to sell securities. Any offer related to securities must comply with applicable laws and regulations.

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that reflect BHAC’s current expectations regarding the proposed business combination. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the filings with the SEC. BHAC does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and readers are advised to avoid undue reliance on them.

The filing also disclosed the submission of Amendment No. 1 to the Business Combination Agreement as an exhibit. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File has been embedded within the Inline XBRL document of the filing.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company and changed its name to Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company in November 2023.

