NYSEMKT:MTA FY2026 EPS Estimate Lifted by Ventum Cap Mkts

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 3.0% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.