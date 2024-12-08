Q4 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Lowered by Zacks Research

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $112.10 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

