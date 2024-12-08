Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:NOA Q1 Earnings

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.63.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.50. The company has a market cap of C$785.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$22.68 and a 52-week high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,272.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $320,617 over the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.