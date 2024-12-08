Citigroup Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $51.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Trading Down 2.5 %

EQT stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.