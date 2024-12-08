Q1 EPS Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Boosted by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %

EW stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,196,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 293,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 152,539 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

