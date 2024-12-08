Brokers Set Expectations for TSE:RY Q1 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$178.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$251.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$123.44 and a 12 month high of C$180.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$171.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$159.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.96, for a total value of C$1,252,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,174.03. The trade was a 99.67 % decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 44,918 shares of company stock worth $7,518,149 in the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

