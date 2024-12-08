Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 295.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,683,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,428 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,142,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,158 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

