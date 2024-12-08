Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

WOOF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,557,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after buying an additional 602,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,953,667 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,233 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

