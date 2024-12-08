JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $17.10

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GFI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,566,000 after buying an additional 1,549,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gold Fields by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 581,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,492,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 551,210 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

