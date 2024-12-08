Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. William Blair cut Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 9.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 95.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.