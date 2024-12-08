The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $104.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $37,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.