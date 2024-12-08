PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. PVH has a 12-month low of $89.56 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $1,916,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of PVH by 9.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PVH by 71.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 46.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

