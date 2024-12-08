Royal Bank of Canada Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $285.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VEEV. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

VEEV stock opened at $250.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $165.12 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 761.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 297,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after buying an additional 263,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,584,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

