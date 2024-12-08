DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,684.08. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $2,314,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

