Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

