GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $88.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

GitLab Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.97 and a beta of 0.54. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,254.40. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GitLab by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 132,548 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,253,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,592,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

