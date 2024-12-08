Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.79) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($26.77) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,008 ($38.34).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,422.50 ($30.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.60) and a one year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,481.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,516.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,835.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,531 ($32.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200.44 ($10,451.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,015 shares of company stock worth $2,475,760. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

