AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.20) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
