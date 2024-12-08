AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.20) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday.

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 460.50 ($5.87) on Friday. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.60 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 529 ($6.74). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 460.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,302.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.75.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

