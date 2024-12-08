Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $21.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.94.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. UBS Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 15.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
