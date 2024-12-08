Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

DRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ DRS opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,533,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,303.59. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $386,391.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $437,387.65. This represents a 46.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,319 shares of company stock worth $2,952,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 176,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 148.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

