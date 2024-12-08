Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

HLI stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.23. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $112.17 and a 12-month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $454,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

