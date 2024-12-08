American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $142.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

AWK stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.