Analysts Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT at $25.83

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of CNTA opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 1,671 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $30,479.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,056.64. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 16,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $260,752.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,907.50. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after buying an additional 1,145,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

