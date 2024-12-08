Brokerages Set Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) PT at $6.60

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,541,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,656,000 after buying an additional 2,893,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 123.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,694,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,724 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,256,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 457,940 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

