Brokerages Set Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) PT at $6.60

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $10.62.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Therapeutics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.