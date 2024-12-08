Analysts Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price at $6.00

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $312.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at $204,735.52. This trade represents a 30.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $129,184 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.