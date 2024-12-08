Brokerages Set Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT at $132.40

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

