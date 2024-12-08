Head-To-Head Analysis: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) & SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and SOS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 0.93 -$128.44 million ($2.54) -4.02 SOS $92.42 million 0.09 -$3.65 million N/A N/A

SOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 SOS 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $22.11, indicating a potential upside of 116.78%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -18.48% 1.01% 0.47% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.11, indicating that its share price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats SOS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

