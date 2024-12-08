Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 26,350 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,001 call options.
Novavax Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.02.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The company’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novavax by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Novavax by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $172,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Novavax by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 136,472 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
