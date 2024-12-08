Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) versus TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Critical Survey

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TXNM Energy and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.94 billion 2.29 $88.35 million $1.92 25.69 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $943.39 billion 0.00 $183.81 million $5.14 9.05

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXNM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TXNM Energy and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Volatility & Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TXNM Energy and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 10.22% 18.97% 5.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A..

