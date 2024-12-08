InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) & Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Head-To-Head Survey

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cybin and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cybin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 1 0 3.00 InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 317.52 -$35.93 million ($6.66) -1.62 InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -107.01

This table compares Cybin and InMed Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cybin. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cybin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68% InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cybin beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.