Critical Contrast: Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.38%. Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Nexxen International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $518.92 million 0.19 -$51.25 million $0.11 22.46 Nexxen International $349.11 million 1.89 -$21.49 million $0.04 247.50

Nexxen International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology 0.95% -6.05% -2.71% Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70%

Summary

Nexxen International beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business. It also provides intelligent product development platform for banks, which allows to shorten product development cycle, enhance speed to market, and facilitate product portfolio management; Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution for financial regulatory authorities; asset-liability management solution provides analytics to enhance financial institutions asset liquidity performance; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing under intelligent property and casualty insurance and life insurance solution. In addition, the company provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for support customer service functions; and Gamma FinCloud, which allows entities with expensive-to-replace legacy systems to directly migrate to the cloud to securely maintain their data. Further, it offers information transmission, information technology advisory, E-commerce security certificate administration, technology promotion and computer application, software and technology, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

