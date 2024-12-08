Comparing Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 6 2 0 2.25

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Mortgage Trust -12.91% 9.35% 1.68%

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.2% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Blackstone Mortgage Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Mortgage Trust $532.49 million 6.09 $246.55 million ($1.39) -13.48

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014. The Company is classified as a commercial company listed under chapter 6 of the UK Listing rules and as such is not an alternative investment fund ("AIF") for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD") and is not required to provide investors with a Key information Document ("KID") in accordance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs") regulations.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

