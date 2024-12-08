Critical Analysis: First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) & ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ConnectOne Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00 First Interstate BancSystem 2 1 3 0 2.17

ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $35.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $261.64 million 3.97 $87.00 million $1.74 15.55 First Interstate BancSystem $1.43 billion 2.52 $257.50 million $2.28 15.11

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. First Interstate BancSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 13.56% 6.71% 0.76% First Interstate BancSystem 15.94% 7.48% 0.81%

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats ConnectOne Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking. It provides retirement accounts, consumers and cash management services for business clients, including treasury direct, automated clearing house, remote deposit capture, and digital invoicing. In addition, the company offers consumer and commercial business loans, including lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity and bridge loans, and other personal loans; commercial loans secured by collateral, such as business assets comprising accounts receivable, inventory and equipment, and mortgages filed on commercial and residential real estate, as well as cash balances and marketable securities. Further, it provides real estate loans, which includes loans secured by first liens on completed commercial properties, including multi-family properties, to purchase or refinance properties; residential mortgages, such as loans secured by first liens on 1-4 family and condominium; and cooperative residential real estate loans. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, other operational, and specialized staff support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

