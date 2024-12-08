Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $440.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $373.28 and last traded at $372.54. 222,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,082,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.72.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

