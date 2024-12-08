C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 4808984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.00.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
