American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $13.23 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.44.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 289,229 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

