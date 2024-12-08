Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.40. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after acquiring an additional 406,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368,557 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8,437.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth $19,598,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $17,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.