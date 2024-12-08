Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $5.51 on Friday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $658.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,596. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Porch Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

