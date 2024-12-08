Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $56.07 on Friday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $56.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $280,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,439,610.10. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $180,656.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,432.11. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,194 shares of company stock worth $2,248,098 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 218.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 169.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,435,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 296,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $3,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

