Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
In related news, Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 3,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$213.91, for a total value of C$790,400.47. Also, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.21, for a total value of C$4,184,238.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,629 shares of company stock worth $20,163,068.
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
