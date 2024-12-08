Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CIG

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

In related news, Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 3,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$213.91, for a total value of C$790,400.47. Also, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.21, for a total value of C$4,184,238.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,629 shares of company stock worth $20,163,068.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.