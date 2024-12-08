Research Analysts Set Expectations for EQB FY2025 Earnings

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $12.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.30. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2026 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.63.

Shares of EQB opened at C$102.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 52 week low of C$77.96 and a 52 week high of C$113.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

