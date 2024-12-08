William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for Okta Earnings

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Okta in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.77.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $84.79 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -242.26, a PEG ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 125.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $16,754,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

