FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Nutrien Issued By Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

NYSE NTR opened at $47.93 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 144.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

