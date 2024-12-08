Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Forecast for MSGE Earnings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,425.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after buying an additional 840,631 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $12,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 186,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,306.56. This represents a 32.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

