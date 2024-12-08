FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TDY Issued By Zacks Research

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $21.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.51. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $473.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.41 and a 200-day moving average of $427.42. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,709,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,167,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,355,000 after buying an additional 186,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 398,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.