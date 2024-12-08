KeyCorp Has Positive Outlook for CMS Energy FY2025 Earnings

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

