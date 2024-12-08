FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CPH Issued By Stifel Canada

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.37 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 28.43%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Leede Financial downgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE CPH opened at C$16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$19.69. The firm has a market cap of C$409.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.20.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

