Brokers Issue Forecasts for ROIV Q3 Earnings

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.3 %

ROIV stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $10,354,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,179,358 shares in the company, valued at $262,160,011.56. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. This represents a 54.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,677,309 shares of company stock valued at $43,283,184 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

